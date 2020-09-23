City Food – Late Sadia Dehlvi’s Cook, Sabir Bhai, is Ready for a New Home
A legendary cook’s home cook.
[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]
Muhammed Sabir, aka Sabir Bhai, has worked as a cook for more than 25 years in the Delhi house of author and cookbook writer Sadia Dehlvi, who died in August this year.
Ms Dehlvi was legendary for her home-made delicacies that celebrated the best of traditional non-vegetarian Delhi cuisine. It was Sabir Bhai, working under her supervision, who would rustle out all that delicious food for her much-coveted dining spread. He would address Ms Dehlvi affectionately as Apa (sister).
Now, Sabir Bhai, 35, is back in his village in Bahraich, UP, and is looking forward to start new innings with a new employer. If you are a devotee of Delhi cuisine, you ought to invite him as your chef. Sabir Bhai has a passport and is willing to work overseas, too. His phone number—+91 99990 89223.
Sabir Bhai’s life at Sadia Apa’s
