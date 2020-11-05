Atget’s Corner – 1161-1165, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1161 to 1165.
1161. Things Weighing on His Mind
1162. Drowning of the Last Sun… in Lake Baikal
1163. Portrait without Face
1164. Shapes of Separations, and Junctures… the Geometry of Neighbouring Houses
1165. To Gutter Repairer’s Job that Pays the Bills