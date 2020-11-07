Atget’s Corner – 1166-1170, Delhi Photos

The visible city.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.

I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.

The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”

Here are Delhi photos numbered 1166 to 1170.

1166. Because the World is the Sum of Each Man’s Mask

1167. This Feeling of Paradise… The Protective Touch of Friends

‪1168. Woman Sufi… a Rare Sight in Feminism

1169. Young Man as a Temple Priest… What is His Inner Life Like?

1170. That’s Not Just Blue, It’s Not Turquoise, It’s Not Lapis, It’s Not Cerulean, It’s Actually Proustian Blue… And You’re Blithely Unaware of the Fact… That’s All!