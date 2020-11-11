Atget’s Corner – 1171-1175, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1171 to 1175.
1171. Past & Present… in Pollution
1172. A Food Delivery Man’s Direct Gaze
1173. Front-Stabbing
1174. When Night becomes Shrine… Saw this Sight at the Dargah of Delhi’s Sufi Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya
1175. An Optimistic Way of Looking at a Shuttered Store