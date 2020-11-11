Debris of Life & Mind – “Still Confused” Akshita Batra’s Dream, Sonipat
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Akshita Batra, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
In my dream, I woke up in my bed with my phone right next to my pillow, with some song playing on it. The time on my phone said 3:09 AM. I kept staring at my phone’s screen. The moment it was 3:10 AM, my room’s door banged close. I could hear screams, but there was no one in the room. After a series of frightening events, I finally woke up only to find myself in my bed. I could hear Prateek Kuhad’s song playing in the dark. I checked my phone and the time was 3:06 AM. I spent the following two-three minutes trying to convince myself it was just a dream. Post that, I ran for my life and slept in my sibling’s room.
Akshita Batra, 21, Sonipat