Debris of Life & Mind – Fashion Technology Student Simran’s Dream, Janakpuri, Delhi
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Simran, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
Once again I get rejected for the job that I have applied for, not directly am I told this, but I get to know of this via instagram stories of the employer. It leaves me heartbroken at the thought of losing another job that offered me my dream work. But more than that it leaves me sad about still not being able to swing into my choice of career. The rest is hazy, chaotic parts of this vague dream, until in the next moment I find myself screaming my lungs out staring at the results of my dream college. I have finally managed to crack the exam and will this way be making the leap into my dream career. I run down the stairs to inform everyone of the result, they enquire about my rank, that I have forgotten in the excitement, I rush back only to find a blank screen and no signs of the results anywhere.
Simran, 20, Delhi