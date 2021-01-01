Delhi’s Bandaged Heart – On January 1, a Poem on Departure and New Beginnings, Gurgaon

Poetry in the city.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

On a cold evening, with Christmassy lights hanging from buildings, Florian Morin is standing by a footbridge in Gurgaon in the Greater Delhi Region.

“I like walking around,” he says. “In 2020, because of the pandemic, I learnt to explore places when they are less crowded — in the night and early mornings.”

In his early 30s, Mr Morin, a writer, has been living in the Delhi region — “on and off” — for six years. For New Year’s Day, he agrees to share with The Delhi Walla an untitled poem he wrote some time ago.

“It’s not related to the pandemic,” he insists shyly. “The ‘you’ of the poem is actually a younger me. It’s about departure and new beginnings.”

Untitled

You had to leave and so you left

(You’ve heard of others who did this before)

Enough of the kid waiting on the shore

Enough of the words already said

Enough of the walls and of the locks and of the doors

When you shivered in the house and you shivered in the bed.

You hope to see the world on your way to nowhere

(What else if not a fraud could you soul have become?)

There’s a pledge on the road, a secret in the shed

A flock of graceless birds you think you met back home

And you carry these words people say and forget

“Farewell” and “Lullaby”, “Love” or “Melancholy”

“What somehow was lost somehow will be regained”

– They would say anything you see

Like if no kid at all had been left on the shore

Like if fights ended war

Like if you could be rich when you know there is poor.

Yet you swallow their words, whether kind or unkind

As they push you away – when they really hate that you go

But sure you’ve been told black from white

Robin from crow

And if kid is waiting, well

Kid is in a row

For they could be many on the shelves of your mind

Just hoping to be found or named or filled inside

When blank, at times, feels like sorrow.

But enough:

Take a chance, depart, beam as you go!

For there could be – who knows?

Some far-off songs of whistling trains

The smell of earth drenched by the rains

A nameless shrine no one adores

Or some hands to hold yours

They have all sorts of lights in the countryside

They say: love of another kind

And you’ve read about it, and you know there is more

Than phantom kids lost on the shore

You leave because you cannot stay

But on the way

Maybe you’ll find something true

Or

The violet cities you were looking for.