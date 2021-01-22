Atget’s Corner – 1176-1180, Delhi Photos

Atget’s Corner – 1176-1180, Delhi Photos

January 22, 2021 · by · in Delhi Pics

Atget’s Corner – 1001-1005, Delhi Photos

The visible city.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.

I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.

The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”

Here are Delhi photos numbered 1176 to 1180.

1176. A Candle of Remembrance… Saw This Sight Some Moments Back at the Sufi Shrine of Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya

A Candle of Remembrance... Saw This Sight Some Moments Back at the Sufi Shrine of Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya

1177. Portrait of a Man Making His Goodnight Bed Beside a Set of Unknown Graves… Somewhere in Midnight

Portrait of a Man Making His Goodnight Bed Beside a Set of Unknown Graves... Somewhere in Midnight

‪1178. A Newly Polished Taak… the Disappearing Element in Hyperlocal Architecture

A Newly Polished Taak... the Disappearing Element in Hyperlocal Architecture

1179. His Good Earth

His Good Earth

1180. To Riyaz Ahmad’s Samosa Making Job that Pays the Bills

To Riyaz Ahmad’s Samosa Making Job that Pays the Bills

Related posts:

  1. Atget’s Corner – 1171-1175, Delhi Photos
  2. Atget’s Corner – 796-800, Delhi Photos
  3. Atget’s Corner – 651-655, Delhi Photos
  4. Atget’s Corner – 531-535, Delhi Photos
  5. Atget’s Corner – 421-425, Delhi Photos