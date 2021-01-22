Atget’s Corner – 1176-1180, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1176 to 1180.
1176. A Candle of Remembrance… Saw This Sight Some Moments Back at the Sufi Shrine of Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya
1177. Portrait of a Man Making His Goodnight Bed Beside a Set of Unknown Graves… Somewhere in Midnight
1178. A Newly Polished Taak… the Disappearing Element in Hyperlocal Architecture
1179. His Good Earth
1180. To Riyaz Ahmad’s Samosa Making Job that Pays the Bills