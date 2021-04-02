Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – SM Shafi, New Friends Colony

The parlour confession.

Literature student SM Shafi eats poetry — poetically speaking. He reads poems, he writes poems. In his 20s, he is currently preparing to start his PhD on poet Fakir Mohan Senapati, who wrote in Odia, Mr Shafi’s native language. Sitting in his favourite garden in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony, he gamely became a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks from diverse backgrounds are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore the lives and experiences of Delhi’s citizens. He agreed on one condition—all his responses will be based on his passion for poetry.

Your favorite virtue or the principal aspect of your personality

The way I fall in love with this world, which is also the fate of poetry



Your favorite qualities in a man

Selflessness, ability to do good without trying to show it (which is akin to poetry which registers but never shouts), sense of justice



Your favorite qualities in a woman

Same as above. Plus, her intuitive mind, a sacred gift of nature. Poetry is impossible without such a gift. Most of the poems are evidence that either the poet was an ingredient of such an experience or the woman herself was writing it



Your chief characteristic

Malleability



What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Their readiness to jump onto the street, their carelessness



Your main fault

Forgetfulness, which I enjoy. It renews what I see and eventually things start giving up their guarded secrets and connections, which poetry is comprised of



Your favorite occupation

Gardener of big city parks



Your idea of happiness

Taking bath in a sea or a river with a friend who is equally stunned and silent, to pause the reading for a while because a verse just revealed, affirmed or introduced a truth



Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

To not be able to create anything, or people closest to me not knowing that I want to create art



If not yourself, who would you be?

Shakespeare, or anyone who comprehends him instantly and unlimitedly



Where would you like to live?

Beside a pond, with silent neighbours not interested in culture but gossip



Your favourite colour and flower

I’ve no favourite colour. All flowers excite me. Like Theodore Roethke wrote, deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light.

Your favorite bird

As a child, I mourned for a peacock. As an adult, I long for swans. So, both of them.



Your favorite prose authors

D H Lawrence, James Joyce, Carl Jung, Sartre



Your favorite poets

Shakespeare, Derek Walcott, Seamus Heaney, Ted Hughes, Cavafy, Kedarnath Singh, Mir Taqi Mir



Your favorite heroes in fiction

Stephen Dedalus (A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man), Jay Gatsby (The Great Gatsby), Krishna (Bhagavad Gita), Antoine Roquentin (Nausea), Holden Caulfield (The Catcher in the Rye)

Your favorite heroines in fiction

Rosalind (As You Like It), Ellen Olenska (The Age of Innocence), Blanche DuBois (A Streetcar Named Desire)



Your favorite composers

John Coltrane, Ustad Bismillah Khan, RD Burman, Beghum Akhtar, Himesh Reshammiya



Your favorite painters

Jackson Pollock, Hieronymus Bosch, Modigliani, Keshav Das (of Mughal court), Picasso, Edgar Degas, David Hockney



Your heroes/heroines in real life

My parents, Rudramani Biradar (the owner of Book lovers, Mumbai)

What characters in history do you most dislike?

Mir Jafar



Your heroines in World history

Joan of Arc, Savitribai Phule, Mahasweta Devi, Sappho



Your favorite food and drink

Fresh Prawns, Black Tea



Your favorite names

Milosz, Kiarostami, Ashbery (you can taste his name), Akhmatova,

Sona, Subah



What do you hate the most?

Selfishness, and the fact that it comes naturally



The military event you admire the most

I don’t admire any military event. I also hate the fact that there is a category of poets called ‘war poets’



The reform you admire the most

The abolition of Sati



The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

The ability to sing. I believe, one with a bad ear, remains a bad poet. A good poet is an internal singer. A poet restores that dignity of sound to each word which is also the moment when its meaning soars



How do you wish to die?

While sleeping



What is your present state of mind?

That of a cat



Faults for which you have the most tolerance

Faults accrued in love



Your motto in life

“Not that I want to be a god or a hero. Just to change into a tree, grow for ages, not hurt anyone.” – Milosz

The guy who eats poetry

