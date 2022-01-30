Our Self-Written Obituaries – Ameer Hamza, Gujranwala

The 268th death.

[By Ameer Hamza]

“The life i craved for, was the life i hated most.”

Here lived Ameer Hamza, in the filthy streets of Gujranwala in Pakistan. He was a nerd, always immersed in books. His life was full of hopes, that he didn’t hope, love that he didn’t love. His favourite writer was Kafka and he was in the same conditions that were discovered by Kafka; Kafakesque. He loved poetry but always afraid that his poetical attitude was disturbing his family’s dream for him. He never lived with his own will. He asked what does he want but got no answer. Fortunately, he stumbled upon a subject that was meant for him–philosophy. And the question like “who am i? What do i want?” began circling in his mind. Still, he was afraid of letting out the answers.

He had written some poetry in prose style, with questions always concerning about his existence. He was afraid of fame, being afraid of his very identity. His last words were simply a straight line. Maybe telling that he lived that straight way, not knowing other paths and even knowing it, not having the courage to go there.

He died on his deathbed. With last sight of a white wall and billions of thoughts.

Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit, with a photo of you or your world, at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.