Our Self-Written Obituaries – Pahuna, Hong Kong

The 267th death.

[By Pahuna]

People close to her called her Pahu. Her last wish was to roam the streets of Delhi and explore the architecture and bookshops, like a free soul. She always knew she belonged there. She would watch a movie, almost everyday. Usually romance or feel-good or romcom movies. She had one hell of a talent for crying while watching almost any movie.

Pahuna means ‘guest’. She was not afraid to die, but afraid that one day she would be a guest to the people close to her. In fact, she found the concept of death interesting actually. Like how each civilization had a common notion of an after-life. Like how every significant moment in one’s life reels back minutes before one dies. She even knew what would be played at her funeral. Danny Boy. Or Asleep. Or something from Anand’s album. Oh, she was one hell of an indecisive person. She always thought death was a calming experience.

She believed in God, although sometimes she would lie about it. She liked visiting temples and made a point to ask for wishes to come true from all sorts of Gods. She would always wish for the betterment of the planet and humankind in general. She would save her own selfish wish for the last.

She swore a lot but was sweet anyhow. Although she would not mention that a lot, she loved her brother, parents, stuffed toys and friends dearly.

Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit, with a photo of you or your world, at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.