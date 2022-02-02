Our Self-Written Obituaries – Sruthi Ramanarayanan, Toronto

The 272nd death.

[By Sruthi Ramanarayanan]

Fact. Sruthi hated standing in front of open refrigerator doors or walking on ice. She hated layers hence she couldn’t handle the cold.

She drowned in the North Atlantic Ocean while scaling the rocks of Forchu Lighthouse in Nova Scotia. Well, atleast that’s what they reported but in reality, cause of death was hypothermia.

While she wasn’t much of a climber, she did know how to swim. Wanderlust and a lack of inspiration took her to the eastern point of the Great White North. And on one fateful night, 2 of her favourite hobbies were in full swing- wine and a sunset.

So she chased the sun and scales the coves until she was admits the symphony of coral colours, married – light to reflection. She ordained their wedding. Then she downed the bottle of wine and cried a little before making her way down. A simple slip and the waves caught her.

She swam like a butterfly coming up for air, her wings caught in ripples. She made it but alas, it was the cold that did her in. Washed up in the coves of a lighthouse, she watched the sunset and counted every breath; each one a second shorter, until she rand out of seconds.

She lived like a bird who knew how to fly, but was born without wings. Hopefully, the skies above won’t catch her off-guard.

rip.

