Our Self-Written Obituaries – Manavi Mahajan, Delhi
The 275th death.
[By Manavi Mahajan]
On the eve of her birthday, she went to bed early with no one to wish her at midnight and never woke up. She died at the exact time she was born. Manavi was 31 and a fighter, fighting her desire to stay in bed everyday but today was the day she wonderfully lost. She was happy with her mundane job and her small apartment full of plants, that gave her hope. She was organized and loved spending time cleaning. An amateur reader, she loved mythological fiction. She was also into poetry that she read avidly and seldom wrote too. She was an artist in her own mysterious life. She loved mountains. It made her reaffirm her faith in God. A believer of old school love, little things, like steaming cup of tea, a bird, sunshine, laugh, little bud, new leaf, the color of snow and the texture of sand made her happy. She was an introvert. Her favourite color was blue as it represents the infinite, sky and ocean. Her wish was to touch a mountain. She believed in karma but no afterlife. In the remembrance of Manavi, responsible and strict, a loving sister, niece and aunt.
Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit, with a photo of you or your world, at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.