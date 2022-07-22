Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Michelle Sanya Tirkey, Not in West Delhi

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

She lives in west Delhi’s Janakpuri and admits of having a problem with west Delhi. “It has to do with the way this part of the city is laid out. I cannot just walk around here. I’ll have to enter a mall or a cafe to feel safe, and I find that absolutely depressing.” This evening Michelle Sanya Tirkey, a gender studies student in B. R. Ambedkar University, is hanging out by a used bookstall, which isn’t in west Delhi. She agrees to be a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Your favorite virtue or the principal aspect of your personality

Candor

Your favorite qualities in a man

Spontaneity, Good humour

Your favorite qualities in a woman

Spontaneity, good humour

Your chief characteristic

A strange balance of patience and impatience

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Genuine and upfront.

Your main fault

Too accommodating sometimes. Working on it.

Your favorite occupation

Being outdoors in good weather, doing whatever I desire on that particular day

Your idea of happiness

Absolute, unfettered, happiness. Something I only feel when I’m around people I love, when the wind blows, in small escapes from the absolute trash reality is.

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

To be told one day that this is all there is.

If not yourself, who would you be?

Rich.

Where would you like to live?

The Netherlands

Your favourite colour and flower

I say I find it stupid when people say either black or white. But I do love white. Favorite flower is mogra.

Your favorite bird

Ducks. They’re silly.

Your favorite prose authors

Virginia Woolf, Oscar Wilde, Jane Austen and several more.

Your favorite poets

My late friend Sam, Edgar Allan Poe, Amrita Pritam, Manto

Your favorite heroes in fiction

Nick Blaine from the handmaid’s tale,

Your favorite heroines in fiction

Jo March, Offred from the handmaid’s tale, Celie from The Color Purple.

Your favorite composers

Joji, Frida Khanum, Bart Howard, SZA

Your favorite painters

Frida Kahlo, Tsuchiya Koitsu

Your heroes/heroines in real life

Savitribai Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Nangeli, Birsa Munda, Hidme Markam, Jangal Santhal

What characters in history do you most dislike?

Savarkar, Hitler, Gandhi

Your heroines in World history

Mary Wollstonecraft, Rosa Parks, Zitkala Sa

Your favorite food and drink

Biryani and a good cold coffee

Your favorite names

Artemis, Samandriel, Nur, June

What do you hate the most?

State of the world

The military event you admire the most

Military events uproots innocent lives. So none

The reform you admire the most

Right to education for women in the country

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

Dancing

How do you wish to die?

Not too old. Hopefully while looking up at the sun from below the sea or a shallow stream. Since that is unlikely, I’d like to die in a cool, sunlit room surrounded by people I love.

What is your present state of mind?

Exhausted

Faults for which you have the most tolerance

Indecisiveness, people attaching their entire worth and purpose to their career

Your motto in life

To keep moving