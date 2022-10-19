From The Delhi Walla Archives - A Selection of Prints, "Somewhere in Delhi"

From The Delhi Walla Archives – A Selection of Prints, “Somewhere in Delhi”

Tangible souvenirs

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

Woohoo— a dream come true! To share prints of the many many photos I take daily in this big and wide Indian capital. The “Somewhere in Delhi” prints are professionally executed by an excellent printer on Hahnemühle photorag308 gsm, and the selection is curated and designed by Anna Gerotto in Venice. Each limited print is signed and numbered by its writer-snapper, that is me! Starting with three options! Write to me for details at mayankaustensoofiarchive@gmail.com
With too much love and then some more,
mayank

Somewhere in Delhi

1.

2.

3.

