Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Indrajit Ghoshal, Cyberhub

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Say salam-namaste to this very special data analyst. Indrajit Ghoshal works in a Gurgaon MNC; he also leads Poetry Darbaar, an initiative for poetically minded muggles he co-founded in 2016. This evening, while roaming about the cafés and restaurants of the elephantine Cyberhub, he agrees to become a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Your idea of happiness.

I feel happiest when left alone.

Your favorite occupation.

I have been through a lot over the past one year at the personal front. So, decompressing helps immensely. Otherwise, solitary walks, exploring.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

I reckon I am past the ‘greatest misfortune’ phase. Think of whatever worst could happen to someone and I have endured them all.

Your favourite flower.

Red hibiscus reminds me of a home that once existed where there was a garden. Naani would pluck red hibiscuses daily for morning puja while I would look at her groggy-eyed from the window.

Your favorite poets.

I will name a few rising stars in Delhi poetry space I have listened to at my poetry events. In English: Ridhi Bhutani, Apoorva Jain, Abhijit Khandkar. In Hindi/Urdu: Swati Jha, Shambhavi, Prashant, Raz Dehlwi, Atif Khan etc.

Your heroes/heroines in real life.

My late Naani for bringing me up all by herself. She was all energy and compassion and was the sole reason I had a happy childhood.

Your favorite names.

O’Kopumee, because I invented this name and call an 8-year-old Bharatnatyam dancer and stage artist friend from Bhopal by this name. Her real name is Tanishka, of course.

The reform you admire the most.

The facility to book or order anything online. I’m not much of a talker and anything that prevents unnesssary human interaction is welcome.

How do you wish to die?

Surrounded by well-wishers… thinking of fond memories with my little sister while growing up.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance. Lying about your beliefs and political inclinations.

Your motto in life

You only have a limited number of days here. Why not start living in the true sense of the word?