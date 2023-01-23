Atget’s Corner – 1186-1190, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1186 to 1190.
1186. The Discreet Portrait of a Professional She-Loves-Me-She-Loves-Me-Not Romantic
1187. Clockwise from top left: Yaar, Buddy, Dost, Ami… Portrait of a Chai Circle
1188. A Country called Tree
1189. By the grave… Mr Ramnath preparing his bed for the night
1190. So Life-Like…. Madame Rodin’s Wax Museum, Delhi