Atget’s Corner – 1186-1190, Delhi Photos

Atget’s Corner – 1186-1190, Delhi Photos

January 23, 2023 · by · in Delhi Pics

Atget’s Corner – 1001-1005, Delhi Photos

The visible city.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.

I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.

The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”

Here are Delhi photos numbered 1186 to 1190.

1186. The Discreet Portrait of a Professional She-Loves-Me-She-Loves-Me-Not Romantic

The Discreet Portrait of a Professional She-Loves-Me-She-Loves-Me-Not Romantic

1187. Clockwise from top left: Yaar, Buddy, Dost, Ami… Portrait of a Chai Circle

Clockwise from top left: Yaar, Buddy, Dost, Ami… Portrait of a Chai Circle

‪1188. A Country called Tree

A Country called Tree

1189. By the grave… Mr Ramnath preparing his bed for the night

By the grave… Mr Ramnath preparing his bed for the night

1190. So Life-Like…. Madame Rodin’s Wax Museum, Delhi

So Life-Like…. Madame Rodin’s Wax Museum, Delhi

Related posts:

  1. Atget’s Corner – 191-195, Delhi Photos
  2. Atget’s Corner – 571-575, Delhi Photos
  3. Atget’s Corner – 826-830, Delhi Photos
  4. Atget’s Corner – 831-835, Delhi Photos
  5. Atget’s Corner – 801-805, Delhi Photos