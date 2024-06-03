Delhi’s Bandaged Heart – Jonaki Ray’s Poem on Heatwave, South Delhi

Season’s poetry.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

It is her first summer without “baba.” This time last year, poet Jonaki Ray’s father was “very happy” on receiving a copy of Firefly Memories, her debut collection of poems. Professor Bikash Raymahashay passed away in January. Jonaki’s mother, Deepali, died some years ago. These days, well-meaning acquaintances, including her cook, gently nudge her to quit Delhi for a city in the south, because that is home to her brother and his family, and they imagine there she will feel more at ease. “But my world is here—my friends, my day-job, my colleagues, my poems.” Jonaki amusedly wonders if such an unsolicited advice would have come her way if she were a woman with a husband and children. As the afternoon heatwave rages outside, she retreats deeper into her south Delhi apartment, writing a poem on this unbearable season.

Who Shall I Say Is Living?

after Leonard Cohen

The last time I wrote a poem, the city

of Dilli had turned into

a tundra of ghosts. Those taunts of

the past have come back to haunt

us now. Bodies like sizzling barbed

wires, we snarl and scowl, as the sun

raises flames around us. The roads

shimmer, mocking the rivers turning

dry.

Some escape to their summer

cottages, and talk about buying new

ACs, ordering new water purifiers, and

more and more water. Some combust

in the sanctuary of their living rooms

worrying about their wealth and

health.

Some seek shelter in the shadows

beneath those AC framed windows,

homing in by

curling on narrowing patches of

streets, bundling on top of their

rickshaws, beneath the crumpling

hoardings, and around leftover

garbage heaps.

Some complain, “The mandis have

become so expensive! Everything—

papayas, mangoes, watermelons,

tomatoes—rots so fast”, while their

eyes slide past the daily maalis, the

food deliverers, the presswallahs, the

ayahs, the guards, the cooks, all those

that make their life comfortable.

The last time I wrote a poem was a

week before I turned rootless. When I

clasped Baba,

my father’s hands, for that last time.

When I had not yet been orphaned.

And summer was a symphony of the

gold of the Amaltas, the greens of

Neem, and the fire of Gulmohar. And

like all Dilliwallahs, I too was a part of

the chorus that sang paeans to the

beauty of the city.

Now, how does one account for the

grief that thorns the smiles of

everyone who keeps moving, keeps

living? Still, what right do I have to

mourn when the world is burning?

When children are turning to ashes,

homes into rubbles, the sky into a

furnace, and oceans into carriers of

bodies. And Dilli, along with our

planet, is sliding us, the heedless us,

towards extinction.