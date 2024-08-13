City Landmark – New Art Installation, Mandi House

In the world of public art.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

A classical dancer in a classic dancing mudra, two tablas and two larger-than-life faces exuding such calmly trance that they could only be of artists in the middle of their early morning sadhana.

This is among Delhi’s newest art installations. No big deal in that, for many have lately come up around Bharat Mandapam. This one is unique because it sits on the very heart of the capital’s art district—the Mandi House roundabout.

Mandi House is the address of art galleries, concert halls, theatres and music schools. It has something of the Montmarte district of Paris where at one time bohemian artists would wander around with their paint brushes and canvasses. Mandi House has its art apprentices sitting beside chai stalls, concentratedly sketching portraits of passers-by. While the traffic roundabout is claimed by acting troupes rehearsing for their forthcoming plays.

The installation Natya Shastra has been created by artiste Nehmat Mongia—an accompanying plaque by the Ministry of Culture credits “Public Art of India,” a project carried out by the Lalit Kala Akademi and the National Gallery of Modern Art, but the plaque is silent on whether the display is temporary or otherwise. Whatever, the sculpture came up two weeks ago, per the various folks hanging out in the area this overcast evening. Commanding a primary real estate in the roundabout’s landscaped garden, it forms the nucleus of the creative district. Five roads radiate out of the roundabout. One is named after a legendary musician—Tansen Marg. Another is named after a legendary playwright—Safdar Hashmi Marg. The roundabout also overlooks the imposing statue of Russian poet Pushkin, as well as the National School of Drama, the spiritual home of some of the film world’s most acclaimed actors.

While the art district already has three longtime sculptures adorning the little plazas spread around the roundabout, the new installation is far easier to grasp, even by those among the aam public who aren’t tuned into the ABC of art. Truth be told, the other three sculptures, which have been gracing Mandi House for decades, are too abstract for easy comprehension. They perhaps speak more eloquently to artiste types, including these actors of Dreams Drama Theatre currently warming up in front of the new sculpture—Arshika, Sameer, Anmol, Rahul, Ritu and her son Yuvansh. Meanwhile, cars and autos are moving around the circle as they always have, the traffic’s indifference making the installation appear more at home, as if it has always been here. See photo.