Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Shamaila Nasir, Chitli Qabar Bazar

A woman in the Walled City.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

The congested Chitli Qabar Bazar in the historic Walled City of Delhi is crammed with hundreds of showrooms. Each is presided over by a man. Except for Fancy Apparels—the boss here is a woman. Showroom owner and its administrator Shamaila Nasir agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

The principal aspect of your personality.

My sense of dressing. My self-independence.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

He should be caring towards his family, especially towards his wife—just as my husband, the late Muhammed Nasir, was.

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

She should have the ability to bravely face life’s challenges, no matter how formidable—the way I have been doing.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

My only true friend was my husband.

Your main fault.

I’m sometimes too hasty while making a decision.

Your favourite occupation.

I have always loved being surrounded by fabrics, so much so that my dadi used to say that she would pray for me to get a “kapre wale” as husband, and that’s exactly what happened! Today, being myself a kapre wale is my favourite occupation.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

It has already happened. My husband’s passing at such a young age.

If not yourself, who would you be?

Homemaker.

Your heroes/heroines in real life

My phoofa, the late Shamim Alvi. He taught English at Anglo-Arabic School, and during my childhood, he would tell me to always read newspapers and books.

Your favourite food.

Mutton biryani, it was my husband’s favourite.

Your idea of happiness.

When my two children will settle down into their family life.

Your favourite names.

Raief, my son’s name, and Sharia, my daughter’s name.

How do you wish to die?

While working. Not being bedridden.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking if this interview can be of any help to my business.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

When people doubt my skills, and my guts, as a working woman.