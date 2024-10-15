Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Rajesh, Neighbourhood Service Lane

Portrait of an ironing man.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

In his late 40s, Rajesh administers a long-time ironing stall on the deserted service lane of a posh Delhi neighbourhood. This mosquito-filled evening, with the day’s work accomplished, he agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

The principal aspect of your personality.

How should I begin to answer this question… as a young boy, I had to drop out of school due to problems at home. My pitaji Shri Kallu Ram, who was running this ironing stall, had an accident and was injured. Soon afterwards, one night when it was raining heavily, the roof of our house collapsed, injuring my mataji Shrimati Somwati. So I had no choice but to give up my studies, and to help parents look after the ironing stall. Since then I have been in the stall full time… therefore I feel that the principal aspect of my personality has to be work, work, work and more work.

Your main fault.

Sometimes I tend to be lazy. I have just recovered from chikungunya fever, and reopened the stall only recently… after a gap of one month.

Your favourite occupation.

To be at home, watching TV with children over dinner.

Your idea of misery.

When anything good that is about to happen to me is suddenly withheld at the last moment.

If not yourself, who would you be?

Cricketer.

Your favourite names

Yash, Ayush and Harshita. These are the names of my children. Yash is in tenth grade, Ayush is in seventh, and Harshita, my youngest, is too little to go to school yet.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking that I’m so tired, I want to walk back to home and have chai.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

When customers owe me money and forget about it.

Your motto in life.

My only motto, mission really, is to raise my three children to become nice educated people with good careers. My dada Shri Bhanta Ram had started this stall some 50 years ago. It should end with me.