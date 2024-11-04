Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Ramchander, Central Delhi Pave

Portrait of a barber.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

On Diwali evening last week, Ramchander, a pavement barber, lit up two diyas and two candles on the exact spot of the darkened tree-lined Central Delhi pave where he daily operates his stall, although that day it stayed closed due to the festival. After offering his prayers (see photo), he agreed to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

The principal aspect of your personality.

My profession. I have been doing this work of hair-cutting and hajamati (shaving) as long as I can remember of my earliest days spent back home in the village. I would go to the school in the morning, come back in the afternoon, after which I would develop my skills in hajamati by learning the kaam (work) from my brothers, who were barbers.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

To do his work so well that he earns praise for it.

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

She should devote herself to the well-being of her husband, children, and saas-sasur (parents-in-law). She should also help the husband with his kheti (farming)… in villages, a woman has to work more than her man. I don’t know how it is like for them in the cities, though I have been in Dilli for 20 years.

Your favourite occupation.

You need poonji (wealth) to indulge in favourite occupations.

Your idea of happiness.

Happiness depends on one’s background. My life is… passing.

Where would you like to live?

In my village. It is in UP, Lucknow se aage, in district Amethi, called Senipur.

Your heroes in real life.

My late brothers Om Prakash and Umesh. My parents died when I was very small. They raised me, they arranged my marriage, they were my guardians.

Your favourite names.

Deepak and Suraj, these are the names of my sons. They live in the village, and look after our agricultural land. We own ek beegha zameen… my wife Shanti Devi died 20 years ago.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

The talent to become rich.

Your motto in life.

Keep doing mehnat (hard work).