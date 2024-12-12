From The Delhi Walla Archives – A Selection of Prints, “Somewhere in Delhi”, Fourth Batch Life Photo Essays by The Delhi Walla - December 12, 20240 Tangible souvenirs [By Mayank Austen Soofi] Hello friends! I’ve come out with a fourth batch of “Somewhere in Delhi” prints! The selection is curated and designed by Venetian designer Anna Gerotto, and professionally printed on high quality Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308 paper. Each print is signed and numbered by its writer-snapper–me! These tangible souvenirs are intended to carry a spirit of the work I have been doing non-stop day and night in the lanes of Delhi—since 2007! Three new options! Write to me for details at mayankaustensoofiarchive@gmail.com. Somewhere in Delhi 1. “Humayun’s Tomb” a. b. 2. “Mango Cart” a. b. 3. “Nah Nah” a. b. FacebookX Related Related posts: From The Delhi Walla Archives – A Selection of Prints, “Somewhere in Delhi”, Third Batch From The Delhi Walla Archives – A Selection of Prints, “Somewhere in Delhi”, Second Batch From The Delhi Walla Archives – A Selection of Prints, “Somewhere in Delhi”, First Batch Letter from Dayanita Singh – On The Delhi Walla Picture Prints Delhi’s Bandaged Heart – Parth Sarathy Sharma’s Poetry Prints, Around Town