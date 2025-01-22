City Landmark – Jain Book Center, Connaught Place

Cave of classics.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

Have you been to this little-known bibliophilic haven?

It is in Connaught Place—the graveyard of some of Delhi’s greatest bookshops. Indeed, this particular haven is located close to what used to be Bookworm—that shop’s super-kind assistants would sell books on credit, never embarrassing the buyer with payment reminders. It is also close to what used to be New Book Depot—that shop’s owner would unhesitatingly scold customers for daring to turn the pages of his books a tad carelessly. It is also close to what used to be ED Galgotia & Sons—that shop’s blue seal is often sighted on the opening pages of old mildewed books fished out weekly at Delhi’s Sunday Book Bazar.

Unlike CP’s aforementioned bookstores, Jain Book Center is a street enterprise, books lining a tiny part of G-Block corridor. The modest setting is deceptive. The 30-year-old stall is one of the city’s few stand-alone destinations for used books of high literary quality. Plus, almost all these books tend to be in good condition, looking almost new.

To be sure, CP is rich with pavement bookstalls. Most of these stalls mostly hawk self-help type paperbacks. Jain Book Center too keeps these money earners. It also keeps a wide range of English classics from across eras, in collectible editions.

One evening, the stall had several volumes of Shakespeare’s plays published by the scholarly Arden series; the dreamy covers were famously illustrated by a British art group called Brotherhood of Ruralists. The editions are virtually impossible to find.

Another evening, James Joyce’s Dubliners was sighted, the cover photo showing a smoke-filled Dublin pub. It was snapped by legendary Irish lensman John Minihan, known for his iconic black & white portraits of the reclusive playwright Samuel Beckett.

Another evening, a stack casually contained the precious Faber & Faber first edition hardbounds of Ishiguro novels, including The Remains of the Day.

“I get books from an importer… I also pick them up during my excursions at the Sunday Book Bazar,” says founder-owner Anil Jain (incidentally the only other noteworthy bookstall in CP is called Anil Book Corner, not related to this Anil). The soft-spoken bookseller maintains a basement warehouse nearby in which books lie stacked from floor to ceiling—it is barred to us browsers.

This evening, the sky above CP is crisscrossed with hundreds of cumulous clouds, each cloud edged with the sunset’s fleeting pink. A bunch of citizens are however royally ignoring the real life impressionistic canvas, busy digging into Murakamis, Jane Austens, Naipauls, Oscar Wildes, Margaret Atwoods, Pamuks, Chekhovs, Marquezs, Rushdies, Thomas Hardys… and good old Amar Chitra Kathas too!