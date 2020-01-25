Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Artist Gauri Gill, Hazrat Nizamuddin East and Surroundings

The parlour confession.

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

The Proust Questionnaire represents a confessional game that owes its structure to answers given by celebrated French writer Marcel Proust in two parties that he attended at ages 13 and 20 in the late 19th century.

The Delhi Walla have brought these Parisian parlour confessions into the Indian capital to explore people’s lives, thoughts, values and experiences. The series interview folks from diverse backgrounds.

So today, say hello to Gauri Gill. One of the most acclaimed contemporary photographers, Ms Gill, 49, has her works exhibited worldwide, including the Venice Biennale 2019. Born in Chandigarh, she lives in central Delhi’s Nizamuddin East and is often spotted walking along its lanes.

Your favourite virtue or the principal aspect of your personality

Paying attention

Your favourite qualities in a man

Kind, intelligent, ethical, liberal, irreverent

Your favourite qualities in a woman

Similar

Your chief characteristic

Doggedness

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Warmth

Your main fault

Impatience

Your favourite occupation

Reading

Your idea of happiness

Awareness and immersion

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

Losing loved ones, love itself

If not yourself, who would you be?

The perennial student of a great teacher

Where would you like to live?

Where I do, in the neighbourhood of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya

Your favourite colour and flower

Green; sweet peas

Your favourite bird

Sparrow

Your favourite prose authors

Too many to recount. Have been studying the Nalanda Buddhist master Shantideva recently

Your favourite poets

Vidrohi, Kabir, Bullehshah

Your favourite hero in fiction

Maharaj Kumar, the protagonist of Cuckold

Your favourite heroine in fiction

The Rose in The Little Prince

Your favourite composers

Musical loves include Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone

Your favourite painters

Everyone must see the Sudhir Patwardhan retrospective at NGMA Mumbai this winter

Your heroes/heroines in real life

HH the 14th Dalai Lama; honest doctors and teachers in overfull and underresourced government hospitals and schools; all those who strive to overcome physical, mental or economic handicaps, using creative ways and means to survive and thrive; those who work behind the scenes in any capacity

What characters in history do you most dislike?

The insecure, cruel ones

Your heroines in world history

Aruna Roy, Medha Patkar, Arundhati Roy, the brave young student leaders we have seen emerge recently, mothers at large

Your favourite food and drink

Eggs, chocolate, coffee

Your favourite names

Commonplace, unpretentious ones

What do you hate the most?

Admin and accounts

The military event you admire the most

I believe in non-violence but have enjoyed reading about the Battles of Kalinga and Chamkaur. Asoka and Guru Gobind Singh are fascinating figures

The reform you admire the most

Most recently, the Right to Information

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

Perfect memory

How do you wish to die?

Easily

What is your present state of mind?

Pre-occupied

Faults for which you have the most tolerance

Lack of confidence, nervousness, lame jokes

Your motto in life

The Golden Rule

Into the citizen’s heart

