Netherfield Ball – A Tale of Two Liberal Gatherings, Jor Bagh & Shaheen Bagh

The party secrets.

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

So many famous faces were there. So many unfamiliar faces were there.

Jor Bagh, a wealthy enclave by the dreamy Lodhi Gardens. Shaheen Bagh, a ghetto-like enclave by the polluted Yamuna river.

One cold evening The Delhi Walla attended two parties in a row.

The one in Jor Bagh was hosted by a young academic (who divides his time between Columbia Law School and Ashoka University) to celebrate his new book on the making of the Indian constitution. The one in Shaheen Bagh was hosted by thousands of insecure citizens to protect the Indian constitution.

The one in the apartment in Jor Bagh was attended by the Who’s Who of the nation’s liberal elite—-thinkers, writers, publishers, journalists, retired diplomats, and also a celebrated cardiologist. The one on the blocked road in Shaheen Bagh was attended by a multitude who merely demanded what was considered ordinary in an earlier time—that all Indians be treated without any discrimination, at least on kaagaz (paper).

The gathering in Jor Bagh seemed resigned to the approaching inevitability of a reconfigured world order; there lurked a sense of helplessness despite the privilege and influence commanded by the people present. The gathering in Shaheen Bagh seemed charged with hope, daring and happiness despite formidable odds faced by the people present.

Perhaps tomorrow somebody might remember this tale of two Baghs—vastly different and intimately connected.

A dispatch from These Times

25. (Full disclosure: This is The Delhi Walla… I consumed free wine and food in the Jor Bagh party, photo by Meru Gokhale)