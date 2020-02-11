Atget’s Corner – 1141-1145, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1141 to 1145.
1141. Prayer is Where the God is… and She is Everywhere
1142. Yesterday… Gift-Wrapped and Forgotten
1143. The Love Birds… Their Love as Inconstant as the Moon
1144. In Uniform, in Casuals (she just arrived!)… a Morning Shift Portrait of Coffeeshop Baristas Jyoti Rawat and Seema
1145. SmartEar… a Portrait