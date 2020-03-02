Atget’s Corner – 1151-1155, Delhi Photos

The visible city.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.

I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.

The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”

Here are Delhi photos numbered 1151 to 1155.

1151. One Evening, in the City of D, Every Human Suddenly Dropped Dead and then… Shantih Shantih Shantih

1152. How to tell a shattered story? By slowly becoming everybody. No? By slowly becoming everything.

‪1153. This Going into my Pocket Diary… So That i Never Forget… Somewhere in Scarred Delhi

1154. When Love Passes Down from Women to Girls… a Dispatch from the Household of Matriarchy

1155. No Worries… the Sun Never Sets on Secondhand Books