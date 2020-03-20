City Series – Mayank Austen Soofi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (1st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see Mummy Papa. Looking at them I try to recall how they used to look like when I was a little child.
And now I’m walking in a crowded street in an unfamiliar city, though the people in it look vaguely familiar.
Now I’m in a garden; a chai vendor is pouring me chai in a white plastic glass.
And now I’m entering my office. Everything seems normal. I say hello to the receptionist. She smiles, and returns to her desktop.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.