City Series – Abhinav Bamhi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (7th Corona Diary)

March 21, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Abhinav Bamhi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing, Mind gets occupied with questions about the future in deep darkness, is capitalism helping? is communism any better?
What’s humanity heading for ?
But then slowly
Darkness turns into some unidentified figures, some strange feeling creeps up and pleases the soul by showing some life, Like a silhouette of hope
Someone is somewhere, somehow showing some hope like a dusky sunset kissing the moon.
Leaving a vague satisfaction that I’m at home.

When I was a child, I saw God
I thought all men saw but they didn’t
Shams-i-Tabrizi

P.S. I actually closed my eyes

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

