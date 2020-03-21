City Series – Abhinav Bamhi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (7th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Abhinav Bamhi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing, Mind gets occupied with questions about the future in deep darkness, is capitalism helping? is communism any better?
What’s humanity heading for ?
But then slowly
Darkness turns into some unidentified figures, some strange feeling creeps up and pleases the soul by showing some life, Like a silhouette of hope
Someone is somewhere, somehow showing some hope like a dusky sunset kissing the moon.
Leaving a vague satisfaction that I’m at home.
When I was a child, I saw God
I thought all men saw but they didn’t
Shams-i-Tabrizi
P.S. I actually closed my eyes
