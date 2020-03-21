City Series - Aosang Jamir in Mokokchung, Nagaland, We the Isolationists (14th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aosang Jamir]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the little boy laden down with a big blue water tumbler on his head from that evening. I wonder how many trips to the pond for him to make before he can finally read a Tom Sawyer and how many of such water tumblers equal a dinner plate and just how much of it shall rob the unparalleled joys of his springtime?

Maybe after we get through all these, I will see him again.

I am in my study now, I shall write a letter to Richard.

“Love train” by The O’ Jays plays from the living room.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

