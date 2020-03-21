City Series – Aosang Jamir in Mokokchung, Nagaland, We the Isolationists (14th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aosang Jamir]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the little boy laden down with a big blue water tumbler on his head from that evening. I wonder how many trips to the pond for him to make before he can finally read a Tom Sawyer and how many of such water tumblers equal a dinner plate and just how much of it shall rob the unparalleled joys of his springtime?
Maybe after we get through all these, I will see him again.
I am in my study now, I shall write a letter to Richard.
“Love train” by The O’ Jays plays from the living room.
