City Series – Maria Faraz in Lahore, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (10th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Maria Faraz]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself wondering why I’ve never found the time before to notice the owl family living in my banyan tree, the steel-armoured beetle that guards its home under a rock, the hornbill couple that flies in spirals around the Jacaranda, deep in love, the slant of the golden light through the Ashoka trees.
We take so much forgranted, we focus on the wrong things, we move too fast in a directionless world.
I want to feel the crunch of the figs under my feet, watch a mango bug crawl slowly across my garden table and listen to bird song all afternoon long….
