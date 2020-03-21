City Series – Steven Fuentes in New York’s New Rochelle, We the Isolationists (6th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Steven Fuentes]
I close my eyes in my self isolation from Corona… and I see the haze of a hot summer day, waves gently crashing onto the sandy shore… seagulls flying in acrobatic form ahead of me… as I maneuver the shoreline tides… a diamond day post the grey stillness of these 90 days… all things have changed… what was important no longer is… our only thirst now is to survive… 10s of Thousands… were silenced… but this… it never changes… the grit of sand in your teeth, the warmth of sunlit rays… drunken waves caressing your toes… they returned… we won… for now we are free.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.