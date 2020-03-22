City Series – Aishwarya Mohan Gahrana in Delhi, We the Isolationists (26th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aishwarya Mohan Gahrana]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a black space. The black was darker. This was a journey in a random time. Forgotten friends were hugging me. Forbidden books were open, forbidden food was on the dinner table. A lot of chewed vegetables were asking the reason for their murder. I uttered nonsense….
My senses started working. I was somewhere on the mountain forest surrounded by widest beach submersing. The sky was deep blue with the shining sky.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.