City Series – Balvinder Kaur in Roorkee, We the Isolationists (20th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Balvinder Kaur]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my daddy looking from above (heaven). He is in awe to see the destruction of the world. He looks at my mother with love in his eyes, waves at my brother and at me and other family members and disappears by giving his usual blessings “May you have enough.” And when I opened my eyes, feeling goosebumps, I could still feel his presence. Miss you daddy in the times of corona.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.