City Series – Shahaan Anjum in Srinagar, We the Isolationists (27th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shahaan Anjum]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the marketing that governments do who do not themselves handle it, the absurdness of how it can, and does, spread, the selfishness and irresponsibility of people in these times.
I think trouble reveals people–reveals everything, of our hospitals, governments, and institutions. I can’t help myself from thinking– the future news broadcasts of people lining up in hospitals, getting rejected–and… dying.
My biggest fear is not testing enough.
From now on it can be said the plague was the concern of all of us – Albert Camus
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.