City Series - Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)

City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)

March 22, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sophie Luard]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my friends and family, in various combinations, over various years, sitting around a table, laughing and talking and disagreeing and agreeing but together and communicating. For now we do this remotely but with the same love.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Balvinder Kaur in Roorkee, We the Isolationists (20th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Aliki Koutsomitopoulou in Brussels, We the Isolationists (17th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Radha Koppula in Toronto, We the Isolationists (4th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Abhinav Bamhi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (7th Corona Diary)