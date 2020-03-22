City Series – Yimshen Naro Jamir in Guwahati, We the Isolationists (25th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Yimshen Naro Jamir]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself thinking about the date I have to miss. One chance to beg my love to stay, now forever lost. I can’t show him the tiny tattoo of his initials on my wrist. He will never know that I got a tattoo, something I detest because it symbolises permanence. He will always think of me as the girl who was too scared to love. How ironic is it, that a communicable virus has stopped me from communicating to the boy I love, to beg him to save my life.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.