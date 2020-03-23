City Series - Abhen Bhatt in Srinagar, We the Isolationists (35th Corona Diary)

March 23, 2020

[Text and photo by Abhen Bhatt]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see how fragile humans are. I see that living is reduced to mere survival. I see self-centredness, helplessness all around. Even the God has closed doors on us. But there are things I don’t see, such as what went wrong, who’s at fault. But again, I see all our wisdom is failing to to give us any convincing answer.

