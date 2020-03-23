City Series – Aparajita Ghosh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (33rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aparajita Ghosh]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a musical retreat, Ustad Fareed Ayaz and Ustad Puranchand Wadali sharing a broad rostrum. The honeyed, husky voice of Ayaz sahab blending magnificently with the fruity voice of Wadali ji, and I see the divine Iqbal Bano standing tall in the centre of the stage, draped in fierce black saree, giving their qawwalis and ghazals a soothing rhythm, and then I find Anjum and Zainab standing in the corner of stage, thrilled to see them all under the same star. No sooner I lost myself back to the dreams of Khwabgah.
