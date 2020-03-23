City Series – Eva Bock in Ahrensburg, Germany, We the Isolationists (28th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Eva Bock]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see places I have been to and people I have met, and I wonder what post-Corona life will be like. Although I usually enjoy (even need) alone time, now I am sad and really miss many things: Friends and places in Germany and India. The games of my favourite football teams. The guy whom I never told I liked him.
In times like this, memories are precious. And fear of what might happen is no longer mere anxiety. Yet we try not to be afraid.
