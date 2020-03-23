City Series - Sujata Pillai in London, We the Isolationists (36th Corona Diary)

City Series – Sujata Pillai in London, We the Isolationists (36th Corona Diary)

March 23, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Sujata Pillai in London, We the Isolationists (36th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sujata Pillai]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see that I am not. I see patients coming in neverending numbers, young and old of all color and creed. I see them get better, or get worse. I live long enough to see them pass away while we tend to the next. I see nurses scared and tired, but never ceasing. I see fellow surgeons operating, physicians treating, intensivists ventilating, all aching and apprehensive to go back home to their innocent children and aging parents when the day ends.

I sense the real self-isolation.

In our hearts.

And for once, I see you, see us.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Radha Koppula in Toronto, We the Isolationists (4th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Balvinder Kaur in Roorkee, We the Isolationists (20th Corona Diary)