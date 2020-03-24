City Series – Priya Jain in Delhi, We the Isolationists (46th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priya Jain]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself walking in a wide open space, with a brilliant sunset in front of me. Fluffy clouds scattered across the sky which is shot in hues of pink and orange and becoming deeper. It is stunning.
I see the vastness and majesty of nature and think how tiny we are. Tiny specs in space and the cosmos. I think of our privilege (and our greed) and I also think of the love and kindness of friends, family and strangers. I am grateful. My heart smiles.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.