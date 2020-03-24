City Series – Susanna Crossman in Dinan, France, We the Isolationists (39th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Susanna Crossman]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see one twisting road
slide into the dunes.
At the end is a stretch of sand.
Sky and sea.
Lines crossing from right to left, the reaching like an outstretched hand.
A beach untouched.
And the granite teaches rhymes to the waves, from so long ago that you cannot
count
even if you try.
The stone walked this way before, around a circle, tallying pirates, battleships
and fishermen,
and a little girl knelt, with bucket and spade,
gathering grains for
a castle,
a path.
Her fingers shaped a home.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.