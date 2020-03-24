City Series – Keren Naomi in Chennai, We the Isolationists (42nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Keren Naomi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see… words,
long adjectives to describe long-forgotten memories,
stubborn nouns to resurrect colossal monuments of space and time,
flowery, free verbs to keep myself in the present,
a host of metaphors to clothe wilting breaths in eternal flame,
unnecessary adjuncts to bottle down my fear of losing the thoughts inside my head, hoping one word will lead to another memory and another and another
and empty spaces, to hold, to capture and to embrace new, curious places..in myself and this world of tempered glass.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.