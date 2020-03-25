City Series – Mohammad Syed Raza in Doha, We the Isolationists (51st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Mohammad Syed Raza]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself several winters back, when I came to know of you. It was then I learnt, that I needed to be more, than I was. Without you, I have earnestly, albeit slowly, evolved to a better version of myself. When I sit back in this self-imposed isolation, I understand that this was needed; away from daily hustle and bustle, long silences between me and my ever noisy mind with exceptions for comforting thoughts of all that has been good in life, you and reminiscence of many springs gone by.
