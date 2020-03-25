City Series – Priyanka Sharma in Ludhiana, We the Isolationists (50th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priyanka Sharma]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see that my infinite consciousness has semblance of a feather which wanders swiftly from one city to another, swirling with the wind, through ravines and parapets, peeping into homes through the corners of screeching doors and windows, crossing geographical boundaries one after another.
Maybe, it’s trying to find the misfits, the readers, the lovers, the poets, the rebels, the exponents of unity, love and hope across the mankind to reinforce that all of us are but, mere humans when detached from weapons of thoughts; equally vulnerable, equally valuable.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.