City Series – Shomitro Chatterjee in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (52nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shomitro Chatterjee]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself wondering if all that we humans feel is a false sense of existence. I can hear the birds chirp and see the buildings at a distance, there’s no rush, there’s no race. There’s some quiet time with loved ones, but still it makes me wonder, whether the chaos is outside, or within. Whatever be the case, we’re finally giving back to nature, what had been owed by us to it since time immemorial.
