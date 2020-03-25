City Series – Shreya Chaudhuri in Delhi, We the Isolationists (49th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Shreya Chaudhuri]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see Salvador Dali’s melting watch painting.

The irreversible quality of time of the artwork makes me think about the sudden halt in a once-upon-a-time fast life. In a blink, the idea of impermanence assumes immense criticality.

Dali’s slippery watches become synonymous with our slippery existence. Only if we let it!

When there is abundant time, thoughts bombard in greater abundance.

So I allow my mindscape to traverse spaces where I see myself falling down the rabbit hole. Into a surreal wonderland, of course!

You cannot touch the same ‘time’ twice!

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.