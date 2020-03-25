City Series - Shreya Chaudhuri in Delhi, We the Isolationists (49th Corona Diary)

City Series – Shreya Chaudhuri in Delhi, We the Isolationists (49th Corona Diary)

March 25, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Shreya Chaudhuri in Delhi, We the Isolationists (49th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Shreya Chaudhuri]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see Salvador Dali’s melting watch painting.

The irreversible quality of time of the artwork makes me think about the sudden halt in a once-upon-a-time fast life. In a blink, the idea of impermanence assumes immense criticality.

Dali’s slippery watches become synonymous with our slippery existence. Only if we let it!

When there is abundant time, thoughts bombard in greater abundance.

So I allow my mindscape to traverse spaces where I see myself falling down the rabbit hole. Into a surreal wonderland, of course!

You cannot touch the same ‘time’ twice!

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Milind Gautam in Bombay, We the Isolationists (38th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Balvinder Kaur in Roorkee, We the Isolationists (20th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)