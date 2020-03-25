City Series – Srishti Chaudhary in Bareilly, We the Isolationists (54th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Srishti Chaudhary]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the guilt of being isolated in comfort. The guilt of having food, family and the internet (in that order). The guilt of knowing this could have been worse. That this is worse for a lot of people. Then, the guilt of feeling guilty instead of thankful.
And then I close my eyes again, and wish we could just fast-forward this- this week/month/season/pandemic what you will.
And finally I close my eyes to not see anymore, to not think anymore, to sleep.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.